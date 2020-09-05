South Western Railway to run more special trains for students writing NEET and JEE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In addition to the six pairs of special trains announced on Friday, South Western Railway will run four pairs of special trains to help students reach NEET and JEE examination centres across the country.

The following trains will be run:

*Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Madgaon –Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Examination Special (Train No. 01147/01148): In the onward direction, Train no. 01147 will depart from CSMT at 11:05 am on September 5 and will arrive at Madgaon at 4 am the following day. In the return direction, Tain No. 01148 will depart from Madgaon at 8 pm on Sept 6 and arrive at CSMT at 1.05 pm the next day.



*Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus(Kolhapur) – Madgaon – Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Examination Special (Train No. 01149/01150): Train No. 01149 will depart from Kolhapur at 7.30 pm on September 5 and arrive at Madgoan at 4.30 am the next day. In the return direction Train No. 01150 will depart from Madgaon at 8.30 pm September 6 and arrive at Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) at 05:30 am the following day.

* Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus(Kolhapur) – Dharwad – Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Examination Special:- Train No. 01151/01152: Train No. 01151 will depart from Kolhapur at 10 pm on Sept 5 and arrive at Dharwad at 04:50 am the next day. In the return direction Train No. 01152 will depart from Dharwad at 9 pm on September 6 and arrive at Kolhapur at 4 am the next day.

* Pune – Dharwad – Pune Examination Special (Train No. 01153/01154): Train No. 01153 Examination Special will depart from Pune at 5.05 pm on September 5 and arrive at Dharwad at 5.50 am the next day. In the return direction Train No. 01154 will depart from Dharwad at 8 pm on Sept 6 and arrive Pune at 7.50 am the next day.

Shedbal special timings revised:

Timings of Belagavi – Shedbal – Belagavi Passenger Examination Special (Train No. 06931/06932) announced on Friday have been revised due to technical reasons. The train will run from September 5 to September 9. Train No. 06931 will depart from Belagavi at 7.55 am and arrive at Shedbal at 10.20 am the same day. Train No. 06932 will depart from Shedbal at 4.15 pm and arrive at Belagavi at 6.40 pm the same day.