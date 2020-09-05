With eye on bypolls, political activity picks up pace in Sira

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Even as the Election Commission is yet to declare dates for bypolls for the Sira assembly constituency, all political parties have commenced groundwork here.While the BJP has no base, Sira still happens to be a part of the Chitradurga LS seat represented by the party’s Anekal Narayanaswamy. BJP leaders have been trying to galvanise the rank and file at the booth level.

Evidently, state general secretary N Ravikumar camped in Sira and held meetings, promising packages towards completion of irrigation projects. Meanwhile, the runner-up in the 2018 assembly polls, T B Jayachandra, is also camping here.Meanwhile, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s visit for the 21st-day ceremony of Satyanarayana had created some ripples.

Interestingly, Congress ‘rebel’ leader K N Rajanna, who had played a ‘role’ in defeating former PM H D Deve Gowda in the 2019 LS polls, has also thrown his hat in the ring. “The AHINDA people will be holding a meeting,” he had stated. District JDS leaders calling him at his home has given rise to rumours as to whether he will support the party candidate, if it gives a ticket to his friend C P Mudalagiriyappa’s son Dr Rajesh Gowda.