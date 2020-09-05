STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With eye on bypolls, political activity picks up pace in Sira

Even as the Election Commission is yet to declare dates for bypolls for the Sira assembly constituency, all political parties have commenced groundwork here.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Even as the Election Commission is yet to declare dates for bypolls for the Sira assembly constituency, all political parties have commenced groundwork here.While the BJP has no base, Sira still happens to be a part of the Chitradurga LS seat represented by the party’s Anekal Narayanaswamy. BJP leaders have been trying to galvanise the rank and file at the booth level.

Evidently, state general secretary N Ravikumar camped in Sira and held meetings, promising packages towards completion of irrigation projects. Meanwhile, the runner-up in the 2018 assembly polls, T B Jayachandra, is also camping here.Meanwhile, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s visit for the 21st-day ceremony of Satyanarayana had created some ripples.

Interestingly, Congress ‘rebel’ leader K N Rajanna, who had played a ‘role’ in defeating former PM H D Deve Gowda in the 2019 LS polls, has also thrown his hat in the ring. “The AHINDA people will be holding a meeting,” he had stated. District JDS leaders calling him at his home has given rise to rumours as to whether he will support the party candidate, if it gives a ticket to his friend C P Mudalagiriyappa’s son Dr Rajesh Gowda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sira Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp