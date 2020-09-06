STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give data on drug cases of last ten years: Siddaramaiah

He sought district and taluk-wise data on drugs-related cases from committees that were set up for the purpose, as per NDPS.

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday sought data related to cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last ten years from Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In a letter to Bommai, he also sought the status of these cases and details of people who were punished. He alleged that as the drug menace is rampant, police involvement cannot be ruled out. “Police officers seem to be hand-in-glove with those involved,’’ he added.

He sought district and taluk-wise data on drugs-related cases from committees that were set up for the purpose, as per NDPS. He asked Bommai to provide details of people who died due to drugs and de-addiction centres in Karnataka. He told the minister to take details from parents whose children are addicted to drugs.

