Karnataka Cabinet expansion likely soon: Nagaraj

By Express News Service

MALUR (KOLAR): The state cabinet expansion is likely in the next 15 days, said MLC M T B Nagaraj, here on Saturday. After inaugurating a marriage hall at Chikka Tirupathi, Nagaraj said by next week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit New Delhi and take the approval from the party’s central high command to carry out the exercise.Replying to a question, the former MLA said it’s the decision of the high command to accommodate Legislative Council members to the cabinet and hinted that he will become a minister.