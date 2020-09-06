Karnataka Cabinet expansion likely soon: Nagaraj

MALUR (KOLAR): The state cabinet expansion is likely in the next 15 days, said MLC M T B Nagaraj, here on Saturday. After inaugurating a marriage hall at Chikka Tirupathi, Nagaraj said by next week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit New Delhi and take the approval from the party’s central high command to carry out the exercise.Replying to a question, the former MLA said it’s the decision of the high command to accommodate Legislative Council members to the cabinet and hinted that he will become a minister.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Former MLA dies during brawl over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh
Over 3,800 Punjab policemen infected with COVID-19 so far
Madhya Pradesh farmers to get Rs 4.6k cr in PM crop insurance scheme
Expelled UP Congress leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party
Children can't be forced to attend online classes, orders TN School Education Commissioner
6-year-old boy dies of suffocation after getting locked inside car in Gujarat