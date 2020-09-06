STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of ventilator at govt hospital killed ex-MLA Gowda: JDS leader 

Talking to the media on Saturday, Datta alleged that Appaji died because of unavailability of ventilator on time.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former MLA M J Appaji Gowda failed to get a ventilator, either at a private hospital or at the government-run McGann Hospital. If this is the situation for a political leader and a former MLA, what would be the condition of the common man, wondered former MLA and JD(S) leader Y S V Datta.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Datta alleged that Appaji died because of unavailability of ventilator on time. “The issue is being debated across the state. The district administration has to take responsibility for it,” he said. The state government has been making tall claims of facilities made to combat the Covid situation, including the availability of beds at private and government hospitals and infrastructure like ventilators. But the situation on the ground is different, he alleged. 

“Whether Appaji died of Covid or not is a different issue. In any case, should a Covid-positive patient get admitted to a private hospital or not,” he asked. He demanded that the district administration direct private hospitals in the city to reserve beds for Covid patients, like it has been done in Bengaluru.The government has failed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and has not been able to provide ventilators and other facilities to Covid patients at designated hospitals and Covid Care Centres, he said. 

McGann superintendent denies Datta’s charges
Medical Superintendent of McGann Hospital Dr S Sridhar denied charges that ventilators were not available at the hospital. He said that he was in constant touch with zilla panchayat member Mani Shekhar, who accompanied former MLA Appaji Gowda, from the time they left Bhadravathi. Every medical facility was arranged before they brought the patient to McGann Hospital, he said, and clarified that he personally supervised the situation when Appaji was brought in to the hospital and all efforts were made to save him.

