South Western Railways to run 40 pairs of special train services from September 12

These trains will operate between Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati, Yesvantpur Bikaner, Mysuru Jaipur, MysuruSolapur, GorakhpurYesvantpur and KSR BengaluruNew Delhi.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:51 AM

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Five months after it was suspended due to the pandemic, the train service from Vijayapura to Bengaluru has resumed with the SWR operating an express train between the two cities.

After two months of the lockdown, the Indian Railways announced running of 200 special trains on May 21 and the services resumed after June 1. Among the SWR trains were the Gadag-Mumbai express, which commuted via Vijayapura and Solapur.

SWR has announced six pairs of special trains, including the Vijayapura-Mysuru Express via Hubballi and Bengaluru.The Railways will run 40 special trains from Saturday. The Vijayapura-Mysuru train will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday. It will resume from Saturday and its route will be extended to Solapur.

E Vijaya, Chief Public Relation Officer, SWR said, “The Mysuru-Solapur train will operate with one coach each of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, ten second-class sleeper compartments, four general second-class coaches and two second-class with luggage coaches. There will be fully reserved compartments, and reservation will start from Thursday.”

