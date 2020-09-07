STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACE2 receptor ‘welcomes’ SARS virus into cells

ACE2 receptors act as locks on human cells while the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins act as keys to gain entry into human cells, multiply within, and destroy the cells.

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A dreaded protein on the surface of human cells that accords a “red-carpet welcome” to SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter the cells and cause Covid-19, has been found to be more prevalent in cells across human organs, more so in the brain. This explains why severe respiratory problems occur among critical Covid patients and the reason for neurological and cognitive problems in many of them.

ACE2 receptors act as locks on human cells while the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins act as keys to gain entry into human cells, multiply within, and destroy the cells. A study conducted by researchers of Louisiana State University (LSU) Health New Orleans’ Neuroscience Center of Excellence and School of Medicine found that the angiotensin- converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor — the enzyme (protein) which welcomes SARS-CoV-2 virus into human cells — is more prevalent in parts of the brain. Its presence is stronger than known before, in pons and medulla oblongata, the centres that control respiratory mechanism and breathing.

“Besides strong ACE2 expression in respiratory, digestive, renal-excretory and reproductive cells, high ACE2 expression was found in the amygdala, cerebral cortex and brain stem,” says Dr Walter J Lukiw, Professor of Neuroscience, Neurology and Ophthalmology at the Center. In their paper titled ‘SARSCoV- 2 Infectivity and Neurological Targets in the Brain’, published in the journal Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology, researchers say they investigated expression of ACE2 in 85 human tissues by including 21 different anatomical regions of the human brain, using multiple tissue expression arrays.

“ACE2 expression was easily detected in multiple brain regions. The highest levels of expression in the brain were found in the pons and medulla oblongata, which may in part explain SARS-CoV-2’s ability to cause shortness of breath, impaired breathing and severe respiratory distress,” says the paper. The researchers feel the prevalence of ACE2 may explain why Covid affects multiple organs in critically-ill patients.

Lukiw concludes, “The real danger of SARS-CoV-2 infection is not only its highly transmissible nature and lethality, but also its simultaneous and multi-pronged attack on many human cell and tissue types, involving vital and critical respiratory, immunological, vascular, renalexcretory and neural systems as well as an unprecedented coordinated disruption of the complex neurophysiology, neurochemistry, neurobiology, and neurology of the brain cells and central nervous system that normally regulate these multiple physiological systems.”

WHAT IS ACE2?

  •  Protein found on surface of immune and non-immune cell types
  •  Enzyme is part of system that regulates blood pressure, fluid, electrolyte balance
  •  Helps regulate cardiovascular, neurovascular, renal function, fertility
