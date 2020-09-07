After Bengaluru, Mysuru second district to cross 500 deaths

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru on Sunday became the second district in the state after Bengaluru to cross the 500 mark in Covid fatalities. With five patients losing their lives to the virus on the day, the toll in the district now stands at 503. With a mortality rate of 2.27 per cent, which is above the state’s average, the district has one of the highest Covid death rate.

However, health officials attribute the high mortality rate to delayed admissions of infected people and referred patients from neighbouring districts succumbing at various Mysuru hospitals. Districts like Ballari that has reported 23,800 cases, which is more than that of Mysuru, registered just 294 deaths so far. So, it seems like none of the measures taken up by health officials to arrest the death rate have been yielding results.

A health official also felt that comorbidities of infected patients was another reason for more deaths in the district. “Though we have made necessary arrangements, infected people get admitted at the last minute putting their lives at risk. Also, most of them have comorbidities and many do not respond to our treatment,” he said.

686 fresh cases

The district continued to register triple-digit single-day spike in Coronavirus cases. On Sunday, there were 686 fresh cases, taking the tally to 22,080, of which 14,499 have been discharged, while 7,078 are under treatment. Meanwhile, Mandya reported 230 new cases, taking the active count to 2,223 and 71 deaths. Chamarajanagar reported 41 fresh cases, taking the active case count to 416 and 42 fatalities so far.