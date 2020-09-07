Ex-District Congress Committee president dies of coronavirus in Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: District Congress Committee (DCC) former president Ravigouda Patil (60) succumbed to Covid in Pune on Sunday. Ravigouda Patil had tested positive a week ago and had comorbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayapura.

Later, he was moved to Solapur and then to Pune for further treatment. He breathed last at a private hospital in Pune as he failed to respond to the treatment. He is the first politician in the district to have died of Covid. According to sources in the family, “Two weeks ago, Ravigouda’s father had passed away due to prolonged illness.” Ravigouda hailed from Dhulked of Indi taluk.

He served as Congress party’s district head for two consecutive terms since 2013. After the Congress failed to register a win in the Lok Sabha polls, Ravigouda Patil had handed over the baton to the former MLA Raju Algaur.

Former minister and MLA M B Patil said, “Ravigouda Patil had worked hard to strengthen the party during his tenure as district president of Congress...I was confident that he will beat the virus But his death shocked me.”