I’m feeling better, says KPCC chief D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after being readmitted to hospital after complaining of weakness and mild temperature, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, who recently recovered from Covid-19, says he is fine. “I am fine, feeling much better,” Shivakumar told TNIE.

The Congress chief was admitted to hospital for about a week after he tested positive for Covid-19, and was discharged on August 31. However, he was rushed to Apollo Hospital on September 2 from his house in Sadashivanagar, after he complained of weakness and mild fever.

The 58-year-old politician is under observation as he suffers from hypertension and diabetes. Meanwhile, his personal staff have been unsuccessful in keeping throngs of his supporters away from the hospital in South Bengaluru.