Karnataka sees over 9,000 COVID-19 positive cases, discharges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day that the state registered 9,319 positive cases, there was also some good news as 9,575 people walked out of hospitals. The state’s positive tally now stands at 3,98,551 cases and the total recoveries at 2,92,873. The state’s positivity rate is 12 per cent.

While over 2 lakh cases, or 2,27,998 patients, have a history of domestic travel, a significant chunk — 1,17,462 patients — have no known source of contact or travel history. The five districts with the most number of positives are Bengaluru (2,824), Mysuru (686), Belagavi (427), Ballari (396) and Shivamogga (329).

Mysuru, Gadag, Ballari, Chikkamagluru and Shivamogga have had the highest positivity rate in the last 15 days. With 95 deaths, the toll is now 6,393. Dharwad, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada have had the highest fatality rate in the last seven days. Of the 3,98,551 (3.98 lakh) active cases, 775 patients are in ICUs.