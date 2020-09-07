Labour minister tests Covid +ve

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Labour Minister Arabail Shivaram Hebbar tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, making him the ninth minister infected by the virus. The minister took to his social media pages to say that he and his wife tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Of the 28 ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, nine ministers — 32% of them — have tested positive so far. “Since there are no symptoms, we have decided to home quarantine ourselves on the advice of doctors and are being treated at home,” he said in a post.

Apart from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seven other ministers had tested positive for Covid — Anand Singh, CT Ravi, ST Somashekhar, BC Patil, B Sriramulu, Shashikala Jolle and K S Eshwarappa. Ahead of the Legislative Assembly Session scheduled to begin from September 21, all legislators and officials will be subjected to Covid-19 tests.