STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mumbai NCB summons son of corporator

The NCB carried out raids in Mumbai in August, and unearthed links among drug networks in Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru.

Published: 07th September 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Mumbai zone of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned the son of a BBMP corporator in connection with an probe into a an international drug racket. Yashas K is the son of Mahalakshmi Layout ward corporator S Keshavamurthy.

The NCB carried out raids in Mumbai in August, and unearthed links among drug networks in Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru. The NCB’s Bengaluru unit recently intercepted F Ahmed, a driver with a resort in Calangute, Goa, who reportedly “supplied contraband narcotic drugs to a prominent receiver in Bengaluru, who has links with celebrities”. Ahmed revealed names of people in Bengaluru, including that of Yashas.

NCB issued a notice to Yashas asking him to appear before the its Mumbai unit on Monday. Keshavamurthy maintained his son was innocent. “Links of this case to the drug menace in Sandalwood have not been clearly established yet,” officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai NCB Yashas K drugs corporator S Keshavamurthy
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp