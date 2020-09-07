Mumbai NCB summons son of corporator

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mumbai zone of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned the son of a BBMP corporator in connection with an probe into a an international drug racket. Yashas K is the son of Mahalakshmi Layout ward corporator S Keshavamurthy.

The NCB carried out raids in Mumbai in August, and unearthed links among drug networks in Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru. The NCB’s Bengaluru unit recently intercepted F Ahmed, a driver with a resort in Calangute, Goa, who reportedly “supplied contraband narcotic drugs to a prominent receiver in Bengaluru, who has links with celebrities”. Ahmed revealed names of people in Bengaluru, including that of Yashas.

NCB issued a notice to Yashas asking him to appear before the its Mumbai unit on Monday. Keshavamurthy maintained his son was innocent. “Links of this case to the drug menace in Sandalwood have not been clearly established yet,” officials said.