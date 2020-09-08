Bagalkot: Covid patients shifted due to shortage of oxygen

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: At least seven patients infected with Covid-19, who were in private hospitals, have been shifted to the district civil hospital after a couple of hospitals ran out of oxygen late night on Sunday. It is said the crisis arose as the private oxygen supplier had stopped supply due to technical glitches in the production unit of Ballari. This is the first time since the Covid outbreak that a few private hospitals-turned-Covid Care Centres have faced shortage of oxygen in the district.

As soon as the news reached them, the district health authorities rushed to the private hospitals and shifted the critically-ill who were on oxygen support to the district civil hospital.Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ananth Desai, District Health Officer, said, “Though many patients are taking treatment at private hospitals, only a minimal number of patients are on oxygen support.”

“The supplier to private hospitals has failed to deliver since two days. However, the shortage is only in the private hospitals but not in any of the government hospitals of the district. Deputy Commissioner Captain Dr K Rajendra has directed private hospitals to keep enough stock,” the DHO siad.