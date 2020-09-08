STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru Mayor, Deputy Mayor to get 30-month term

The mayor and deputy mayor in Bengaluru will get a 30-month term (two-and-a-half years), instead of the present one year.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By BOSKY KHANNA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mayor and deputy mayor in Bengaluru will get a 30-month term (two-and-a-half years), instead of the present one year. Also, the number of wards in the city will increase from 198 to 225. These recommendations, made by the Joint Legislature Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Restructuring Committee, were approved by the state government on Monday. Besides, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner will now be called ‘Chief Commissioner’, but the decision to divide the city into five zones or 10-12 from the present eight, is likely to be taken at a meeting scheduled next week.

Each zone will be headed by a zonal commissioner. It was also decided that there will be eight standing committees, instead of 12, at the BBMP. The Appeals Committee will be merged with the Tax and Finances Committee, Education with Social Justice, and Horticulture with Markets. The Chief Commissioner will have a say in the formation of ward committees and the members to be a part of them. He can suggest who to include and what works to be taken up.

The government also agreed that a Member of the Legislative Council will have to forgo his right to vote in the BBMP Council. S Raghu, chairman of the restructuring committee, told The New Indian Express, “Extension of the Mayor’s term does not mean the serving Mayor will continue (for 30 months).’’

New legislation to replace KMC Act

S Raghu, chairman of the restructuring committee, said, ‘‘The tenure of the Mayor and Council members ends on September 10, as scheduled. This will come into force after the next elections. Whatever was discussed at the maiden meeting last week was finalised today (Monday), while several other points of the committee report too were discussed.”

He said that the committee had earlier suggested that Bengaluru be sliced further into 10- 12 zones from the existing eight. “Today, we told the government to take a final decision. We suggested that if IAS officers of the rank of principal secretary are appointed, the city can have five zones, but if KAS-level officers are appointed, the government will have to form 10 zones. These officers (zonal commissioners) will work independently and take independent decisions, but in the Council, they will be answerable to the Chief Commissioner,” he said.

At the committee’s maiden meeting last week, the first 40 points of the report were discussed and finalised. The next 15 points of the report too were discussed. The committee has submitted 80 points in all to the government to formulate the Bengaluru Municipal Act 2020. The committee has written to Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata civic authorities, seeking a copy of their respective municipal acts, to take the best out of them and structure one for Bengaluru.

Raghu said that once the new legislation comes into force, the KMC Act of 1976 will no longer be applicable to Bengaluru, but will continue for cities like Shivamogga, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru. The next sub-committee meetings will be held this week, and the meeting with the government is scheduled for next week to take more decisions, before finalising the new Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru BBMP Mayor
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp