Coivd 19: Mandya starts doorstep collection of samples

Ajith MS By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when Mandya is yet again seeing a three-digit case spike in cases, people, especially those from rural hinterlands, are reportedly hesitating to come for testing. The authorities have now started doorstep sample collection.The district has 2,222 active cases.

Sunday alone, it reported an alarming 230 cases. The authorities blame the rise in cases on the neighbouring Mysuru and other districts from where Mandya gets a high floating population.Thirty-two teams of three members each including one health worker who will collect the samples have been formed for the district. And four teams for each taluk and each team has been given a target of testing 50 individuals a day.

“Each team will go to the neighbourhood of those identified as primary contacts and collect their swab samples for testing,” said Mandya District Health Officer Manche Gowda.He said that apart from the contacts, the high-risk populations, including those with conditions like cancer, TB and diabetes in these areas will also be tested. The DHO said that through this they aim at containing the spread. Since the sample collection is done in their own area, people will not complain about contracting the infection from the crowd at the testing centres, he added.

Meanwhile, the district crossed 60 successful deliveries among Covid positive patients. However, of the total deliveries, two children have caught the infection. But the DHO said they have recovered.