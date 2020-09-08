Congress all set to corner BJP with 1,200 questions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators have prepared a list of 1,200 questions that they will pose to BJP ministers during the monsoon session of the legislature, starting September 21. The questions, prepared by a team of former Congress leaders, will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly and Council secretariats.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said they will take up issues related to the government’s failure in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the state, alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment, the violence and police firing in DJ Halli in Bengaluru, the drug menace, the Centre’s stand on GST compensation to the state, among other issues. The issues will first be discussed during the Congress Legislative Party meet on September 16, the former CM said.

Criticising the Centre’s stand on GST compensation, he said it must provide financial assistance to states by taking loans from international banks. The former CM also expressed concern over the drop in Karnataka’s ranking in the recent national ‘Ease of Doing Business’ survey. “In 2017-18, Karnataka was in the eighth spot, and was in the 13th spot in 2012-13. In 2019-20, it has dropped to the 17th spot,” he said.