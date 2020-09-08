STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress all set to corner BJP with 1,200 questions

Criticising the Centre’s stand on GST compensation, he said it must provide financial assistance to states by taking loans from international banks.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators have prepared a list of 1,200 questions that they will pose to BJP ministers during the monsoon session of the legislature, starting September 21. The questions, prepared by a team of former Congress leaders, will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly and Council secretariats.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said they will take up issues related to the government’s failure in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the state, alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment, the violence and police firing in DJ Halli in Bengaluru, the drug menace, the Centre’s stand on GST compensation to the state, among other issues. The issues will first be discussed during the Congress Legislative Party meet on September 16, the former CM said.

Criticising the Centre’s stand on GST compensation, he said it must provide financial assistance to states by taking loans from international banks. The former CM also expressed concern over the drop in Karnataka’s ranking in the recent national ‘Ease of Doing Business’ survey. “In 2017-18, Karnataka was in the eighth spot, and was in the 13th spot in 2012-13. In 2019-20, it has dropped to the 17th spot,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress BJP
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp