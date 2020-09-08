Drug menace in Sandalwood: Bengaluru CCB arrests actor Sanjjanaa Galrani

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on Tuesday arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani here, police sources said.

The development comes in the wake of city police arresting actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city.

Galrani was arrested at the end of a CCB raid at her Indira Nagar residence here early this morning, they said.

A team of officers armed with a search warrant raided the actor's house and conducted searches. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said besides Sanjana's house, the residence of another accused in the case, Viren Khanna, was also raided after obtaining search warrants from the court.

Sources said that Sanjana's house was raided following information revealed by other accused already in the case.

"Sanjana's name was revealed by the peddlers who were arrested last week. Based on their information and the details we have gathered, the raid was conducted," an official said.

She was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

According to CCB, Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case, they added.

Sanjjanaa was born in Bengaluru.

She made her film debut in a Tamil movie 'Oru Kadhal Seiveer' in 2006.

She has acted in a Kannada movie 'Ganda Hendathi'.

Meanwhile, the police also raided the house of Viren Khanna, who has already been arrested by the CCB sleuths in connection with the drug abuse in the film industry.

So far 13 people have been booked and six arrested.

(With ENS and Agencies Inputs)