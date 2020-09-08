STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Drug menace in Sandalwood: Bengaluru CCB arrests actor Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sources said that Sanjana's house was raided following information revealed by other accused already in the case. 

Published: 08th September 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on Tuesday arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani here, police sources said.

The development comes in the wake of city police arresting actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city.

Galrani was arrested at the end of a CCB raid at her Indira Nagar residence here early this morning, they said.

A team of officers armed with a search warrant raided the actor's house and conducted searches. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said besides Sanjana's house, the residence of another accused in the case, Viren Khanna, was also raided after obtaining search warrants from the court.

Sources said that Sanjana's house was raided following information revealed by other accused already in the case. 

"Sanjana's name was revealed by the peddlers who were arrested last week. Based on their information and the details we have gathered, the raid was conducted," an official said.

She was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

According to CCB, Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case, they added.

Sanjjanaa was born in Bengaluru.

She made her film debut in a Tamil movie 'Oru Kadhal Seiveer' in 2006.

She has acted in a Kannada movie 'Ganda Hendathi'.

Meanwhile, the police also raided the house of Viren Khanna, who has already been arrested by the CCB sleuths in connection with the drug abuse in the film industry.

So far 13 people have been booked and six arrested.

(With ENS and Agencies Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjana Galrani Central Crime Branch
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp