No question of protecting anyone involved in drug peddling: Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said stern action must be taken against all those involved in drug peddling without exception.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi detained by Central Crime Branch after they raid her house in connection with a drug case in Bengaluru Friday Sept. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said there is no question of protecting anyone involved in drug peddling and they will continue to take tough measures to fight the drug menace.For the first time in the country, the Karnataka government has taken tough measures to fight the menace that affects students and youngsters, the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

“We want to put an end to it and will take all measures to ensure that. Investigation is under progress and there is no question of protecting anyone involved in it,” he said.

Bengaluru Police’s Central Crime Branch officials, probing the drug peddling case, arrested Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and several others allegedly linked to drug peddlers, arrested earlier by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials in Bengaluru. Police officers conducting the probe have been given a free hand and Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) has been asked to even take up joint operations with other states, if required, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said stern action must be taken against all those involved in drug peddling without exception. He added that it is not correct to make allegations against  anyone without proper evidence. “Its not the media or the politicians who are investigating the case. Police are probing it, let them investigate and take action — be it students, film actors, politicians or their children. We will extend full cooperation,” he said.The BJP says it has nothing to do with Ragini Dwivedi, but there are photographs of videos of her campaigning for the party, Siddaramaiah said.

