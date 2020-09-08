Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody extended by five days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have been granted permission by the court to extend the custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi by five days. As the actress’ police custody ended on Monday, the police prepared a fresh remand application that had details of Dwivedi’s role in the case. The public prosecutor told the court that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and that the police needed to gather more information from her. The prosecution also submitted that the custodial enquiry of the accused was required in the interest of the investigation.

However, the advocate representing the accused objected that the actress had not confessed to her involvement in the case and the police had already questioned her when she was in their custody for four days. However, the prosecution argued that the statement by the other accused in the case indicated Dwivedi’s involvement.

Considering the prosecution’s request to extend her police custody, the court extended her police custody by five days. Following the court’s permission, the CCB officers continued questioning the actress.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the police custody of Viren Khanna and Ravishankar, the other accused arrested in the case. The police have continued the investigation and more people will likely be arrested in the case.Among the 12 people named in the FIR so far, the police have arrested five people and another person, Niyaz, who has not been named in the FIR.