STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody extended by five days

The police have been granted permission by the court to extend the custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi by five days.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ragini Dwivedi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have been granted permission by the court to extend the custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi by five days. As the actress’ police custody ended on Monday, the police prepared a fresh remand application that had details of Dwivedi’s role in the case. The public prosecutor told the court that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and that the police needed to gather more information from her. The prosecution also submitted that the custodial enquiry of the accused was required in the interest of the investigation.

However, the advocate representing the accused objected that the actress had not confessed to her involvement in the case and the police had already questioned her when she was in their custody for four days. However, the prosecution argued that the statement by the other accused in the case indicated Dwivedi’s involvement.

Considering the prosecution’s request to extend her police custody, the court extended her police custody by five days. Following the court’s permission, the CCB officers continued questioning the actress. 
Meanwhile, the court also extended the police custody of Viren Khanna and Ravishankar, the other accused arrested in the case. The police have continued the investigation and more people will likely be arrested in the case.Among the 12 people named in the FIR so far, the police have arrested five people and another person, Niyaz, who has not been named in the FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood drug case
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp