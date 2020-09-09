STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
146 in Karnataka succumb to Covid in single day, death toll now at 6,680

The state has again crossed the 140-mark in Covid deaths, with 146 fatalities on Monday.

People walking without mask at City market in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

BENGALURU: The state has again crossed the 140-mark in Covid deaths, with 146 fatalities on Monday. It had recorded 141 deaths on Sunday and the highest of 148 on August 25. With fresh deaths, the toll stands at 6,680 with a mortality rate of 1.61 per cent.There were 7,866 new positive cases, taking the tally to 4,121,90. With 3,102 positives, Bengaluru’s tally now stands at 1,53,625 with 55 deaths.From September 1-7, Bengaluru Urban recorded 18,431 cases with a positivity rate of 11 per cent. Cases from West Zone were the highest at over 400 every day in the past week. The zone has contributed 19 per cent of cases in the past 10 days.  Officials attribute high numbers in the zone to the presence of markets and the larger number of tests being conducted.

“Initially, we were testing about 1,000 people per day, but now we have increased it to more than 3,500. The zone is also densely populated with Chamarajapet, KR and Malleswaram markets which are leading to more cases,” said a West zone BBMP official.

220 cases in Hassan
As many as 220 cases and five deaths were reported in the district on Tuesday. DHO Dr Satish Kumar said that of 10,387 total cases, 7,242 people have recovered and 53 are in ICUs. The health task force committee, is worried about the increase in cases and mortality rate in the district. Deputy Commissioner R Girish directed the committee to trace the primary and secondary contacts. Meanwhile, the CMC office in the city was sealed after five staffers tested positive on Tuesday. 

