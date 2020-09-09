STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

2019 a dark year, Karnataka in 5th spot in suicides

In 2019, a total of 875 suicide cases were reported in the state, and a majority of the victims were businessmen and women.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

For representational purposes.  (Express Illustrations)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2019, a total of 875 suicide cases were reported in the state, and a majority of the victims were businessmen and women. The state-wise suicide rates according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019’ are - Maharashtra at 14.2 per cent , Tamil Nadu at 11.7 per cent , Karnataka  at 9.7 per cent , West Bengal at 8.2 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 7.8 per cent .

Dr Naveen Jayaram, psychiatrist, Sakra World Hospital, said loss of productivity is a major cause for suicide. “There are various reasons for suicide among those running businesses - loans, investment returns, disagreements with business partners, work pressure, and, of course, personal issues,” he said.According to Dr Gururaj G, Department of Epidemiology, NIMHANS, sudden financial loss is one of the major reasons behind suicides. However, he adds that the categories under suicide in the report are unclear. While the figures above fall under the category ‘suicide committed under business activities’, Gururaj explains that there is a need for an in-depth analysis to understand the cause for suicide.

According to the report, Karnataka has a 17.1 per cent suicide rate compared to the national average of 10.4 per cent. A total of 11,288 suicides were reported in the state, putting it in the fifth spot when it comes to the number of such deaths.According to the NCRB, the number of suicides in the country from 2004–2014 shot up exponentially. Experts say the working class and teenagers are the most vulnerable groups.

The report highlighted how familial issues and illness contributed to 32.4 per cent and 17.1 per cent of total suicides in the country, respectively, in 2019. Drug abuse/addiction (5.6 per cent), marriage-related Issues (5.5 per cent), love affairs (4.5 per cent), bankruptcy or indebtedness (4.2 per cent), failure in exams and unemployment (2 per cent each), professional/career problems (1.2 per cent) and property disputes (1.1 per cent) were other reasons for suicides, the report found.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka suicide
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp