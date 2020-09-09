Arrange enough fertiliser for farmers: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the state government to ensure supply of fertilizer to farmers, as they prepare for the sowing season.In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said farmers in many parts of the state are facing difficulties as fertilizer outlets do not have adequate stock.

“Normally, there is a requirement of 8,50,000 metric tonnes of urea during this season, and as per the government website 8,95,221 metric tonnes has been distributed, from May 1 to September 6. There are still 1,88,996 metric tonnes pending for distribution as of September 6. However, farmers, unable to get fertilizer, are resorting to protests,” Siddaramaiah wrote.