STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Arrange enough fertiliser for farmers: Siddaramaiah

 Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the state government to ensure supply of fertilizer to farmers, as they prepare for the sowing season.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the state government to ensure supply of fertilizer to farmers, as they prepare for the sowing season.In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said farmers in many parts of the state are facing difficulties as fertilizer outlets do not have adequate stock.

“Normally, there is a requirement of 8,50,000 metric tonnes of urea during this season, and as per the government website 8,95,221 metric tonnes has been distributed, from May 1 to September 6. There are still 1,88,996 metric tonnes pending for distribution as of September 6. However, farmers, unable to get fertilizer, are resorting to protests,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp