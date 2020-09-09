STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY may expand cabinet in October

Likely to induct crossover MLCs; to visit Delhi

Published: 09th September 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to expand his cabinet in October, and is expected to keep his promise to three MLCs -- R Shankar, MTB Nagaraj and H Vishwanath -- and induct them as ministers. He had assured them when they had rebelled and crossed over from the Congress-JDS alliance in July 2019, that they would be accommodated in the ministry Sources said nothing is likely to happen till September 17, which is ‘Ashwin Amavasya’ (new moon day), and is considered inauspicious. With the legislature session scheduled from September 21 to 30, the government is likely to prepare for it, as there are many bills to be presented.

When the session ends, Yediyurappa is expected to go to New Delhi to meet BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, including General Secretary B L Santhosh, and finalise the list. He may go in for cabinet expansion on October 5, sources said.  

It may be recalled that when Santhosh was in Bengaluru recently, he had met Yediyurappa and the two had discussed, among other things, cabinet expansion and appointments to boards and corporations. A source in the government said there are vacancies in about 90 boards and corporations, and 400-500 appointments are expected to be made. Since the party had filled up all the positions, leaving nothing to government appointees, the government has urged the party to allow its nominees to fill up 50 per cent of the positions.        

Asked about the cabinet expansion, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had visited New Delhi in August, told TNIE, “The matter rests before the Chief Minister and party high command. They will take a call on it.”BSY, who assumed charge as CM in July last year, has been under pressure to expand the cabinet, which has six vacancies.

