CAA protests: Supreme Court grants bail to 21 accused in Mangaluru violence

The state government had challenged the bail in the SC. However, the apex court said, “the observation cannot be treated as final finding of the fact”.

Published: 09th September 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 10:26 PM

The photographs released by Mangaluru police showing protesters pelting stones in Mangaluru on December 19.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to 21 accused in the  Mangaluru violence case that took place on December 19, 2019, during protests against CAA, NRC and NPR bills.

A three-bench judge headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian upheld the Karnataka High Court decision to grant bail to the accused based on its observation that it was not possible to prima facie determine the presence of the accused persons at the spot.

Each of the accused were asked to furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 25,000. The accused should report to the nearest police station on every alternative Monday and should not participate in any violent activities/meetings.

