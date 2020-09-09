STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress aims for cadre-based avatar, to train workers

We are targeting 100-500 people at a time, and training will depend on the space available.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president D K Shivakumar at the party head office on Saturday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to revive itself, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will soon be conducting residential training camps for its workers, which will also be open to any interested youth. 
The training will be on the lines of that conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), thus turning the former into a cadre-based party. Ever since D K Shivakumar took charge as KPCC President, he has stressed on building the Congress as a cadre-based party, which will help take its election fight to each booth. Taking this forward, the party, with the help of the Congress Seva Dal team, plans to organise training camps lasting three days to a week at the taluk-level, which will focus on the Constitution and ideologies, among other topics.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told TNIE, “The Congress is not just a political party, it is a revolution and struggle. The party has history, value and ideology, and also fought the British. A section of society, however, have been misled by other political parties (BJP).” 

“These days, fake news on Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru is spreading on social media, where they are depicted in bad light. We need to tell the youth what is right and what is wrong, and give them training,” Khandre said, adding that there is a lack of information.

 “We will organise residential training camps in hostels, community halls and other places, where we can accommodate a large number of people. We are targeting 100-500 people at a time, and training will depend on the space available. Our in-house resource team will conduct the sessions which are for Congress workers, as well as interested youngsters,’’ he added.

It may be noted that each year, the RSS conducts residential training camps for select members, especially youngsters, who are trained in a range of subjects, including its ideologies and patriotism. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress KPCC Karnataka
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp