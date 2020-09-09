Congress aims for cadre-based avatar, to train workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to revive itself, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will soon be conducting residential training camps for its workers, which will also be open to any interested youth.

The training will be on the lines of that conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), thus turning the former into a cadre-based party. Ever since D K Shivakumar took charge as KPCC President, he has stressed on building the Congress as a cadre-based party, which will help take its election fight to each booth. Taking this forward, the party, with the help of the Congress Seva Dal team, plans to organise training camps lasting three days to a week at the taluk-level, which will focus on the Constitution and ideologies, among other topics.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told TNIE, “The Congress is not just a political party, it is a revolution and struggle. The party has history, value and ideology, and also fought the British. A section of society, however, have been misled by other political parties (BJP).”

“These days, fake news on Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru is spreading on social media, where they are depicted in bad light. We need to tell the youth what is right and what is wrong, and give them training,” Khandre said, adding that there is a lack of information.

“We will organise residential training camps in hostels, community halls and other places, where we can accommodate a large number of people. We are targeting 100-500 people at a time, and training will depend on the space available. Our in-house resource team will conduct the sessions which are for Congress workers, as well as interested youngsters,’’ he added.

It may be noted that each year, the RSS conducts residential training camps for select members, especially youngsters, who are trained in a range of subjects, including its ideologies and patriotism.