Dare detractors to prove corruption charges, says Vijayendra

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra dared his detractors to prove the alleged corruption charges against him, on Tuesday. Terming the charges baseless, he asked them to make the documents public. “I am focussing on my programmes and objectives,” he added. He said the BJP-government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa h a d brought about remarkable development in the State. He said that they will crackdown on all those w h o were part of the drug mafia and will not spare anyone, however big or influential they may be.

When asked about actress Ragini Dwivedi’s association with the BJP, Vijayendra said that he respected film stars. “Many stars campaign and are associated with political parties. There are also a few who campaign for candidates of various parties. One cannot claim that they are from a particular party,” he said.