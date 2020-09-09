Govt doctors threaten to go on protest over salaries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government doctors in Karnataka have threatened to go on a strike from September 15, if their demand for salaries at par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale is not met. “There is a disparity in our pay scale when compared to doctors working in the Medical Education Department. We should be paid as much as they are,” said Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association president Dr G A Srinivas.

He added, “The families of 11 Covid doctors who died on duty, still haven’t received any compensation.” This apart, he said, 48 urban health centres were shifted from health and family welfare department to BBMP and that the department’s doctors cannot apply for the position in urban health centres. Dr Srinivas said that the association had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu, adding that they asked to keep these demands on hold for some time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Dr Srinivas, there are over 4,000 doctors associated with the Karnataka Government Medical Officer Association (KGMOA). The association is also upset that many government hospitals do not have adequate facilities and nothing is being done about it.