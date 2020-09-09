Karnataka stands third in the country in suicides due to business reasons

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stood third in the country in suicides due to business reasons in 2019 with 875 cases. The majority of persons engaged in business activities who died by suicide were reported in Maharashtra (14.2%), Tamil Nadu (11.7%), Karnataka (9.7%), West Bengal (8.2%) and Madhya Pradesh (7.8%).

The data was based on a report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019' which was released on Tuesday.

Dr Naveen Jayaram, psychiatrist at Sakra World Hospital, said that loss of productivity is a cause for suicide. “Most who are into business have high expectations but the reality would be different. There could be various reasons such payment of loan, or lack of patience for returns in investment, disagreements with partners, work pressure and in some cases personal issues. For small time vendors, helplessness is the reasons followed by a feeling of hopelessness,” he said.

Dr Gururaj G, Department of Epidemiology, NIMHANS told The New Indian Express, “Sudden economic loss and crisis is one of the reasons which leads to suicide attempts.” However, he adds the categories under suicide in the NCRB report is not clear. While the numbers mentioned above are under the category of ‘suicide committed under business activities’, Gururaj explains that there needs to be in-depth analysis to understand why a person dies by suicide.

According to the report, the state has a suicide rate of 17.1 compared to the national average of 10.4. Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (18,916) followed by 13,493 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 12,665 suicides in West Bengal, 12,457 suicides in Madhya Pradesh and 11,288 suicides in Karnataka accounting for 13.6%, 9.7%, 9.1%, 9.0% and 8.1% of total suicides respectively. These five states together accounted for 49.5% of the total suicides reported in the country.

‘Family Problems’ and ‘Illness’ were the major causes of suicides which accounted for 32.4% and 17.1% of total suicides respectively during 2019 in the country. ‘Drug Abuse/Addiction’ (5.6%), ‘Marriage Related Issues (5.5%), ‘Love Affairs’ (4.5%), ‘Bankruptcy or Indebtedness’ (4.2%), ‘Failure in Examination’ and ‘Unemployment’ (2.0% each),‘Professional/Career Problem’ (1.2%) and ‘Property Dispute’ (1.1%) were other causes of suicides’.

According to the NCRB, the number of suicides in the country during the decade (2004–2014) has recorded an increase of 15.8 per cent. Experts say the working class and teenagers are also one of the most vulnerable groups. Though the city provides so many opportunities, it comes with competition and stress, they say.