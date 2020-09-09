STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka stands third in the country in suicides due to business reasons

The data was based on a report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019' which was released on Tuesday

Published: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

For representational purposes.  (Express Illustrations)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stood third in the country in suicides due to business reasons in 2019 with 875 cases. The majority of persons engaged in business activities who died by suicide were reported in Maharashtra (14.2%), Tamil Nadu (11.7%), Karnataka (9.7%), West Bengal (8.2%) and Madhya Pradesh (7.8%).

The data was based on a report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019' which was released on Tuesday.

Dr Naveen Jayaram, psychiatrist at Sakra World Hospital, said that loss of productivity is a cause for suicide. “Most who are into business have high expectations but the reality would be different. There could be various reasons such payment of loan, or lack of patience for returns in investment, disagreements with partners, work pressure and in some cases personal issues. For small time vendors, helplessness is the reasons followed by a feeling of hopelessness,” he said.

Dr Gururaj G, Department of Epidemiology, NIMHANS told The New Indian Express, “Sudden economic loss and crisis is one of the reasons which leads to suicide attempts.” However, he adds the categories under suicide in the NCRB report is not clear. While the numbers mentioned above are under the category of ‘suicide committed under business activities’, Gururaj explains that there needs to be in-depth analysis to understand why a person dies by suicide.

According to the report, the state has a suicide rate of 17.1 compared to the national average of 10.4. Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (18,916) followed by 13,493 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 12,665 suicides in West Bengal, 12,457 suicides in Madhya Pradesh and 11,288 suicides in Karnataka accounting for 13.6%, 9.7%, 9.1%, 9.0% and 8.1% of total suicides respectively. These five states together accounted for 49.5% of the total suicides reported in the country.

‘Family Problems’ and ‘Illness’ were the major causes of suicides which accounted for 32.4% and 17.1% of total suicides respectively during 2019 in the country. ‘Drug Abuse/Addiction’ (5.6%), ‘Marriage Related Issues (5.5%), ‘Love Affairs’ (4.5%), ‘Bankruptcy or Indebtedness’ (4.2%), ‘Failure in Examination’ and ‘Unemployment’ (2.0% each),‘Professional/Career Problem’ (1.2%) and ‘Property Dispute’ (1.1%) were other causes of suicides’.

According to the NCRB, the number of suicides in the country during the decade (2004–2014) has recorded an increase of 15.8 per cent. Experts say the working class and teenagers are also one of the most vulnerable groups. Though the city provides so many opportunities, it comes with competition and stress, they say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp