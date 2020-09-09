STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSOU to hold open book examinations

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will conduct open book exams for students of first and second year graduate courses and first year postgraduate courses for the academic year 2019-20.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will conduct open book exams for students of first and second year graduate courses and first year postgraduate courses for the academic year 2019-20.“At least 30% of students, due to their busy schedule, rely on final examinations for their marks and do not submit their assignments during the course of the year. To mark these students based on their previous marks will put them at a disadvantage,” KSOU Vice-Chancellor told TNIE. 

The open book assessment, he said, will be very lenient, where students are given six days to submit their answers by post. Students enrolled in first and second year BA/BCom, first year MA/MCom, first and third semester BSc, and second and third semester MBA for the academic year 2019-20 are required to take the exam, a KSOU circular said. Fees can only be paid online at www.ksoumysuru.ac.in. KSOU said the last date to pay the fees is September 19 and can be extended till September 30, but a fine of Rs 200 will be levied. Students can contact 9663482133 and 9663482311 for queries.

KSOU said the open book exam was arranged due to the pandemic. Students can download the question paper from the varsity’s website within 10 days from the date it is uploaded. Students who fail to attend this exam will be given a chance to take the conventional exam in the upcoming academic year, KSOU said.

