Karnataka to come up with SOPs for schools

For now, students have been given the option of availing guidance either online or offline. 

Published: 09th September 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government will come out with Standard Operating Procedures for normal reopening of schools, until which time the Vidyagama programme and online classes will continue, said S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education department.

The clarification comes in the wake of the Health and Family Welfare ministry issuing SOPs on partial reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to 12 on voluntary basis, to seek guidance from teachers. In Karnataka, private schools have been allowed to complete admissions and fee collection process by the end of September.Umashankar said the department has already circulated textbooks, and an academic schedule on what is to be learnt in what timeframe is in place.

The ministry's SOPs have micro details such as prohibiting students from sharing stationery items, in what seems like a hybrid model for resumption of classes. The norms state that visits from students to get guidance from teachers is subject to written consent from their parents or guardians, and such visits should be staggered. For now, students have been given the option of availing guidance either online or offline. 

