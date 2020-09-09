Mysuru: Panic sets in as three students test Covid positive at varsity hostel ahead of exams

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Students at the Manasagangotri Campus in Mysore University are in a state of panic ahead of the final-semester exams. It’s not just the exam stress that is getting on to them. But it is the incident of three students at the hostel testing positive for Covid-19. They had just returned to the campus after a gap of four months.The infected students, including two from the women’s hostel, have been taken to a government Covid Care Centre.

But, other students alleged, the primary contacts of the three have not been isolated or tested.Karthik (named changed), a student, said the hostel dining room and toilets are common, and no social distancing norms are being followed. Even basic requirements, like hand sanitisers, are are not being provided.

Research scholar Mahesh Soshale said university authorities had assured the students that all safety measures, including testing of students, would be taken, but nothing has been done. “Authorities should have tested the students before they entered the hostel or respective departments. Any neglect will turn the campus into a Covid hotspot and take a toll on academics,” he added.

University Registrar Prof Shivappa said the infected students have been sent to a Covid Care Centre. He maintained that the officials have been directed to provide single rooms for students, along with hot water and other facilities.A few senior varsity teachers too expressed concerns over their safety, urging that online classes and examinations are the only way to ensure the safety of everyone on the campus.