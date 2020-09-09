STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Panic sets in as three students test Covid positive at varsity hostel ahead of exams

 Students at the Manasagangotri Campus in Mysore University are in a state of panic ahead of the final-semester exams.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

A blood test sample for COVID-19 (File Photo)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Students at the Manasagangotri Campus in Mysore University are in a state of panic ahead of the final-semester exams. It’s not just the exam stress that is getting on to them. But it is the incident of three students at the hostel testing positive for Covid-19. They had just returned to the campus after a gap of four months.The infected students, including two from the women’s hostel, have been taken to a government Covid Care Centre.

But, other students alleged, the primary contacts of the three have not been isolated or tested.Karthik (named changed), a student, said the hostel dining room and toilets are common, and no social distancing norms are being followed. Even basic requirements, like hand sanitisers, are are not being provided.

Research scholar Mahesh Soshale said university authorities had assured the students that all safety measures, including testing of students, would be taken, but nothing has been done. “Authorities should have tested the students before they entered the hostel or respective departments. Any neglect will turn the campus into a Covid hotspot and take a toll on academics,” he added.

University Registrar Prof Shivappa said the infected students have been sent to a Covid Care Centre. He maintained that the officials have been directed to provide single rooms for students, along with hot water and other facilities.A few senior varsity teachers too expressed concerns over their safety, urging that online classes and examinations are the only way to ensure the safety of everyone on the campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp