Sandalwood drug racket: Sanjjanaa Galrani drops names as cops raid house

However, she kept saying she was being made a target in the case, and took the names of well-known politicians, claiming she was closely associated with them.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani taken away by police in Bengaluru on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanjjanaa Galrani, the actress who was arrested by CCB police in connection with the drug racket in Sandalwood, reportedly dropped names of some politicians, when cops knocked on her door on Tuesday.Police sources said they raided the actress’ residence in Indiranagar on Tuesday morning. “When she learnt we were from the CCB, she asked us why we were there and what mistake she had committed. When we showed her the search warrant, she allowed us to search the house.

However, she kept saying she was being made a target in the case, and took the names of well-known politicians, claiming she was closely associated with them. It appeared like an attempt to threaten us, but we just carried out our duties,” a source said.“While we were searching the house, she contacted her lawyers. After we were done, we took her to the CCB headquarters, where she was questioned by senior officers.

Till then, she appeared confident that she could get away and outright denied any involvement in the case. However, when officers explained that they had evidence of her involvement, she had no option but to admit she was also involved in the racket,” the source added. “During questioning, she revealed some names,” police said.Sanjjanaa was taken to the State Home for Women, where actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week, is lodged. They will be questioned separately.

