STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood to Bollywood: Hints of drug supply chain

According to the CCB, Alva has not been traced in the city so far.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel escort actor Sanjjanaa Galrani to a hospital for medical checkup after she was arrested in the drugs case in Bengaluru on Tuesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A “common procurement and supply chain of contraband narcotics and drugs” between a section of Sandalwood and Bollywood actors is said to be emerging in the Bengaluru drug bust case, according to highly placed sources. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is on the lookout for Aditya Alva, son of late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been named as the sixth accused in the suo motu FIR registered by the CCB at the Cottonpet police station on September 4. The FIR names 12 suspects, including Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi.

According to the CCB, Alva has not been traced in the city so far. The police have reportedly questioned his bodyguard, the sources said. An official source told The New Indian Express that some of the suspects named in the FIR “may have some critical information regarding the common drug supply chain” between Sandalwood and Bollywood actors and also in the case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A team of NCB, Bengaluru zonal unit, has been camping in Mumbai since last week for investigation in the Rhea case soon after they arrested three alleged drug peddlers including a woman, Anikha, in Bengaluru, which reportedly led to the CCB raids on the Sandalwood personalities. “The NCB case is separate from the CCB case,” the officer stressed.

7 suspects held under NDPS Act so far

Seven people have been arrested by the CCB so far under the NDPS Act, including Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, high-profile event manager Viren Khanna, RTO clerk Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, alleged drug suppliers Loom Pepper Samba (Senegalese) and Niyaz Ahmed from Kerala. Barring Sanjjanaa and Niyaz, the FIR was registered against 12 suspects under Section 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21 (possession, purchase or use of any manufactured drug or any preparation containing any manufactured drug), 21(c) (rigorous imprisonment not less than 10 years), 27a (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders), 27b (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment or being party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the NDPS Act.

CCB ARRESTS ACTOR SANJJANAA

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB), probing the drug abuse in Sandalwood, arrested actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, after raiding her Indira Nagar residence early on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood Bengaluru Sandalwood Drug racket
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp