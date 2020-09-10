STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: Covid hospitals low on oxygen

With many hospitals here running short of medical oxygen supply, a large number of patients down with Covid-19 and in a critical state are under risk.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter. (Photo| PTI)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With many hospitals here running short of medical oxygen supply, a large number of patients down with Covid-19 and in a critical state are under risk. A patient died two days ago allegedly due to the failure of a local private hospital to ensure timely supply of oxygen.There are a total 1,192 Nursing homes in the district, 450 Ayush hospitals and 352 diagnostic centres offering various health services. Among 45 major hospitals, 22 facilities have been treating Covid-19 cases. All these hospitals require medical oxygen to treat those patients, especially those with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The district has only two plants which supply medical oxygen and they are struggling to meet the growing requirement of all the hospitals despite working to their full capacity. The hospitals in Athani and Nipani taluks on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border are in a fix as they are largely dependent on oxygen supply from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. The Deputy Commissioner of Kolhapur has banned the inter-state supply to avoid shortage in their own state.

Venkatesh Patil, owner of Belgaum Oxygen Pvt Ltd, said, “There is a high demand from all the hospitals. However, we are working with full capacity to fulfil the demand. Since we are committed to the hospitals in Belagavi, we are focussed on supplying oxygen to them. Every day, 400 jumbo oxygen cylinders are being supplied to the hospitals here,” he said.District Health Officer Dr Shashikant Munyal said, “The issue related to Kolhapur has been solved...Oxygen is also being supplied from Ballari to Belagavi to meet the requirement,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
oxygen Covid-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp