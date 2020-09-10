STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Central team completes flood tour

 The six-member inter-ministerial Central team has completed its study tour of the flood-hit areas in the State.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

A man seen walking through flooded plains. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The six-member inter-ministerial Central team has completed its study tour of the flood-hit areas in the State. They had toured Bagalkot, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Belagavi in this regard.The team met Revenue Minister R Ashoka in the presence of Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar and Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan on Wednesday.

Though the State government has demanded Rs 8,000 plus crore, the state may receive only about Rs 600 crore as per disaster management norms, a top source said. This amount will be released after the national executive committee of the disaster management meets and decides in about a month. For cash-strapped Karnataka, the Rs 600 crore would still be important, the source said. 

The team returned to Delhi in the evening. It will now submit its report to the Central government and this will be taken up by the disaster management national executive committee. The national executive committee is expected to look into the reports of disaster claims of other states as well like  the Central team report on damage to West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan. Inter-ministerial committees had carried out assessments in Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam in the North East and  other states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka floods
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp