Drug case: Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani name 30 others, another actress may be raided

BENGALURU: Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, the two actresses arrested in the Sandalwood drug case, have reportedly revealed more than 30 names, which include a prominent actress from the Kannada film industry, sons of politicians and senior bureaucrats, sources said.The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police interrogated both the actresses separately on Wednesday. While they admitted that they used drugs, they also gave the names of prominent people who were part of the racket, sources said.

“They have given names of over 30 people, some of whom abuse drugs, while others deal in drugs. Names of some of the people are common in both lists. The prominent actress, who has been named, played lead roles in several Kannada movies a few years ago. Sons of a well-known politician, an MP, and some powerful MLAs too have been named. But we don’t have conclusive evidence to raid or take legal action against these people. We are working on it,” an official said. Family members of some senior bureaucrats too have been named. Following revelations made by the two, the police are getting ready to raid the house of the prominent actress.

Police collecting proof against actress

Now, evidence is being collected against the actress, and she too will be arrested if there is enough proof, sources said. The CCB has found out that Galrani was very close to a well-known politician, who was also in touch with other accused in the case. “But we are not sure whether he knew about their illegal activities,” the official said. The police also formalised the arrest of businessman Prashant Ranka, who was detained three days ago. He was named accused in the suo motu case registered at Cottonpet police station.

Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan filed a plaint against Prashanth Sambargi, an activist, for making allegations that he and Galrani were seen together at a casino in Sri Lanka. The police said that the complaint seeks action against Sambargi for making ‘reckless, derogatory, defamatory and abusive statement’ against Khan. “We have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and we will question Sambargi,” the police said.