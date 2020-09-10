Forest dept to ‘track’ dart race in grasslands

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dart race in a reserved forest? The forest department will probe it now. One vehicle is said to have entered the forest on some pretext. And another followed on some other pretext. In no time, more vehicles followed and were seen darting here and there. This dart race was held inside the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu district last week, according to locals and conservationists.

The tyre marks are clearly seen in the grasslands of the sanctuary. The race was conducted at Puliyat Bane grasslands of Srimangala Wildlife Range and as per locals nearly 10 jeeps took part.

Even as the ground staffers tried to brush the issue under the carpet by taking an apology letter from the racers, the department has decided to investigate the matter after the locals and conservationists intervened.Bringing vehicles inside forest patches is prohibited.

I’ve heard two versions of racing incident: DCF

Besides, this is a protected area and people are not allowed without permission. The grasslands and scrub forests are critical habitats and any human intervention will not just affect the prey base but also impact tigers which are shy animals. The biological impact the tracks leave will take a long time to reverse.

The race came to light when the locals raised the issue and conservationists submitted photographic evidence of the incident, seeking response from the forest department officials.

“It all started when one vehicle entered the forest in the guise of seeking a pass through the area and then the second vehicle entered inside with the request to undertake a road survey. And in a matter of a few hours, around 8-10 vehicles were inside the reserved forest patches and racing. Tracks can also be seen,” said a conservationist.

S Prabakaran, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Madikeri division, told The New Indian Express that he had heard of two versions. One that some vehicles had come into the forest patch for clearing the field during the monsoon period and then they took the vehicles into the grasslands. The other is that people entered in groups with multiple reasons and indulged in racing.

“I have sought a detailed report and I am also going for an on-field visit to check the facts. A detailed inquiry has been ordered. In both the versions it has come to light that the range forest officer had sought for an apology letter and let them go. The matter is being investigated,” he said.Ajai Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, said that he has sought details about the incident.