From 3.72 to 2.13, Anekal pushes back to bring Covid mortality rate down

In Anekal, in the southern tip of Bengaluru, the Covid-19 mortality rate stood at an alarming 3.72, which was eight times its regular mortality rate, spreading panic through this suburb. 

Published: 10th September 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 12:52 PM

An ambulance driver wears a PPE kit before beginning his work

BENGALURU: In Anekal, in the southern tip of Bengaluru, the Covid-19 mortality rate stood at an alarming 3.72, which was eight times its regular mortality rate, spreading panic through this suburb. MLA B Shivanna and his family, too, had tested positive for Covid about a month ago. In response to the alarm, the taluk health authorities swung into action with a series of measures such as pragmatic testing, prophylaxis of primary contacts and medicine dispensing, pushing down the positivity rate. The death rate has now plummeted from 3.72 to 2.13 in just four weeks, Shivanna said. 

To aid this taluk, a spanking new 45-bed dedicated Covid wing in the Anekal General Hospital was inaugurated on Wednesday by ASHA and Anganwadi workers who had recovered from Covid. Each of these beds has been equipped with supplies of oxygen, as Anekal did not have oxygen beds earlier. 

The Azim Premji Foundation and Doctors For You collaborated to recruit seven doctors and support staff to run this facility, Shivanna said. The initiative is the brainchild of Dr Vaishnavi, nodal officer for Covid field operations, taluk health officer Dr Vinay along with DTO Dr Kumar.Doctors for You, an NGO from Mumbai, is funded by Azim Premji Foundation. An MoU was signed between the Anekal health team and Doctors For You, to run the Covid centre for three months and extend it beyond that period, if necessary.

