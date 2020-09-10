STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopen theatres: Film delegation to CM Yediyurappa

The delegation expressed confidence in the government’s assurance to solve the problems currently faced by the Kannada film industry.

Members of Kannada film industry at CM B S Yediyurappa’s official residence in Bengaluru

Members of Kannada film industry at CM B S Yediyurappa’s official residence in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A delegation of around 20 members of the Kannada film industry met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday seeking relief measures, including reopening of theatres and subsidies, to revive Sandalwood.The delegation led by actor Shivarajkumar and Jairaj, president, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, met the CM at his official residence. They will meet Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday to take the matter forward.

The delegation expressed confidence in the government’s assurance to solve the problems currently faced by the Kannada film industry.Shivarajkumar, who interacted with the media after the meeting, also took to his official Twitter handle to share details. “Today met honourable chief minister Sri Yediyurappa with my colleagues from the industry and requested an immediate solution for problems like reopening of theatres, electricity and state tax infrastructure etc. He happily agreed to look into these pressing issues and solve them asap,” (sic).

The delegation included leading Kannada actors Yash, Duniya Vijay, actor and politician Thara, Artistes Association secretary Rockline Venkatesh, KFPA secretary K Manju, producer K P Srikanth and distributors, directors, technicians and film chamber members.

A couple of meetings were held at Shivarajkumar’s residence prior to the meeting with the chief minister. The film industry had earlier submitted a request letter to the Karnataka government for relief measures.
Thara said: “The CM is very much aware of the situation surrounding the film industry and that solves half our problem. We will meet DyCM Ashwath Narayan on Thursday.”She added that the CM listened patiently to all the points explained by the Film Chamber president, Shivarajkumar, Yash and others.

