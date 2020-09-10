Schools must ensure safety of students: Stakeholders

PEARLMARIA DSOUZA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Primary and Secondary Education Department in Karnataka is preparing the standard operating procedure for reopening of schools, many stakeholders wonder how the state will manage and prevent the spread of coronavirus among young schoolchildren.

“It is a good move, as children can rid of some of their anxiety and interact with their peers and teachers. But, at the same time, research shows that young ones are less susceptible to Covid, and we still don’t know why older children are being started with,” said educationist Niranjanaradhya V P, a senior fellow and programme head, Universalization of Equitabl e Quality Education Programme. Parents insisted that protocols should be in place before schools are reopened. “Schools should arrange for transport for all students as public transport vehicles are not safe.

Also, some schools may not have enough resources to make their premises Covid-safe,” said Suma, who has a daughter in Class 9. Schools should be reopened in phases starting with higher classes, and after assessing the ability of the school to handle Covid-related issues, she added. Ektha Sethi, who has daughters in Classes 9 and 12, said practical classes are important for science students and schools should be especially careful during such sessions. Schools should also ensure that lesser number of students are ferried in their buses, she added.