Siddaramaiah wants Monsoon Session extended

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri seeking an extension of the upcoming assembly session. Insisting that the session, between September 21 and 30, is too short to discuss key issues, the former CM said it seemed like an attempt to replace ordinances without giving time to discuss key topics such as Covid, floods and the drug menace.

"Rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Karnataka Assembly mandate that the House be in session for not less than 60 days a year. Under Section 4, four sessions should be held a year - 15 days in January, 20 days in March, 15 days in July and 10 days in November. The BJP is treating the session like a formality, with no real concern for the welfare of citizens," he said.

In his two-page letter, Siddaramaiah said the session should be held for three weeks to discuss 35 bills and 20 ordinances. The Congress wants to take up issues including GST compensation, amendment to the APMC Act, and changes to the Factories and Land Reforms Act.