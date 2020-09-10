Sira bypoll: BJP gets head start, plans strategy

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the date for the Sira assembly by-election is yet to be announced, the BJP has begun the spadework in a constituency where it is yet to open its account. The fight for Sira has always been between the Congress and JDS. In the 2018 Assembly election, JDS candidate B Sathyanarayana had garnered 41 per cent of the vote, followed by former Minister T B Jayachandra of the Congress, who got 35 per cent. BJP candidate SR Gowda came in third with just 9 per cent vote-share, followed by an independent candidate with 8 per cent.

This time, the ruling BJP is taking up Sira as a matter of prestige. BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar has pitched tent here and will stay till the assembly session begins on September 21. He is working on building the party from the base up. The party has mapped out a strategy for the booths and is largely dependent on the 'Page Pramukh' concept, where one page of the voters' list from each booth is given to a BJP worker.

Each page has voters from 10 to 12 families. The Page Pramukh's job is to ensure that these voters reach the booth on polling day and vote for the BJP.Ravikumar is confident that this time, the BJP candidate will win Sira. He told TNIE that there are 264 booths in Sira, and 264 committees have been constituted, one for each booth. WhatsApp groups have also been created to reach every voter. "The Page Pramukh concept will play a major role. We are setting it in motion, and I will stay here till the assembly session starts. We are ready to face elections even before they announce dates,'' he added.

While the BJP appears to have done its groundwork, party sources said, on condition of anonymity, that a search is on for a suitable candidate. "If the Congress does not give the ticket to Jayachandra, the BJP will approach him," a source said. However, Jayachandra was quick to deny this. "I have been a Congressman for the past 50 years. I have worked for this constituency and lost the election by a small margin in 2018. I am constantly in touch with my constituency," he said. Sources said he has also started preparing for the election.The JDS is likely to give the ticket to a family member of deceased MLA Sathyanarayana.