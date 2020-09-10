Submit report on facilities at Covid hospitals, Covid Care Centres: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state-level expert committee on Covid to submit a report regarding facilities at private hospitals and Covid Care Centres. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order. “We direct the member secretary of the committee to file a report within a week,” they ordered.

The bench also directed Nimhans and Victoria Hospital to file affidavits stating whether they have implemented provisions of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act by ensuring wages are paid to contract workers, and nominating an officer to certify the disbursement of wages.

This was after the counsel of a trade union pointed out that Nimhans has not paid wages to contract employees during the lockdown. He submitted that staffers at Victoria Hospital are not being paid on time, or are being paid less. Countering this, the counsel for Nimhans submitted that they have been paid.

The bench directed the state to hold an inquiry.