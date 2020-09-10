Waiting for further SOPs on reopening schools: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for partial reopening of schools for students from Classes 9 to 12. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, however, told TNIE that the state will wait for directions from the Union Education Ministry before taking a decision.

What is the position of Primary and Secondary Education Department on reopening of schools?

The state government has gone a step ahead and arranged for regular student-teacher interaction. Only the school premises are not being used for teaching, but in many public places, students are seen interacting with teachers. Not just children from Classes 9-12, students of all sections are engaged through Vidyagama. This has caught the attention of many other states too.

Centre has come up with the SOP for partial resumption of schools. When are we implementing it?

We will see what the Union Education Ministry does and roll out our own plan.

Will Karnataka take leadership and open schools for other classes too?

The State has always followed the Union government’s decisions on Covid and we will continue to do so.