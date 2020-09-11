STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big bust: Cops seize 1.3 tons of ganja

In a major undercover operation, a team of Bengaluru’s Seshadripuram police has unearthed a whopping 1.35 ton haul of ganja worth Rs 6 crore in Kalaburagi.

Published: 11th September 2020

Police officials stack up the massive 1,350-kg haul of seized cannabis, at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Bengaluru on Thursday | shriram BN

By Express News Service

The police team, stringing two recent arrests and seizures of ganja in Bengaluru, got a lead about a massive operation under way in Kalaburagi. About 1.2 tons of ganja in 600 bags were hidden in a sump at a farmhouse in Kuridoddi locality of Lakshman Naik thanda in Kalagi town, Kalaburagi district. The sump was covered and horticulture crops grown over it.  

Major ganja seizure: Four suspects arrested 

Besides, sheep were being allowed to graze on it to escape detection. Sources privy to the operation said the owner of the property, Chandrakanth Chauhan, used to bring ganja from Odisha, Telangana and other areas of Karnataka which would be transported to Bengaluru as agricultural produce for sale. Four persons — Jnanashekar (37), a resident of Gayatri Nagar; Siddunatha Lavate (22) from Vijayapura; Chandrakant Chauhan (34) from Bidar and Naganath (39) from Kalaburagi — have been arrested so far. 

A senior police officer, who was privy to the police operation, said the drug ring was first exposed on August 30 when Jnanashekar, an autorickshaw driver, was caught red-handed trying to sell 2.1 kg of ganja. He has been into drug peddling since a few months. Police inspector M L Krishnamurthy, who interrogated him, learnt of an organised racket behind the crime and came to know that the kingpin was Siddunatha Lavate, who was arrested on September 6 by Madanayakanahalli police.

The police swung into action after gathering details about their place of operation, zeroing down on Madagod Toll in Kalaburagi. The police team went to Kalagi posing as customers before gathering details about the location and the accused through the drug network. All this was done without informing the local police for fear of the accused getting alerted about their operation.

At the Kalagi farmhouse, Chandrakanth and Naganath were nabbed, but the consignment could not be found. After a five-hour search of the property, the police found wooden boards covering the sump in the sheep farm with horticultural crops growing over it. On lifting the planks, the police discovered 1.2 tons of ganja in 600 bags stored there. They also raided different places in Kalagi town and found a total of 1,352 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 crore.

The accused have completed only their primary education and had decided to make easy money. Chandrakanth and Naganath used to go to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to sell sheep before they came in contact with Odisha-based drug peddlers. They learnt the ropes of drug peddling and stopped their sheep-rearing and selling business, police said. Senior officers said the policemen at the checkposts never suspected them as they posed as vegetable sellers carrying produce and also acted as hearing-impaired persons.

