Cyber crimes will be tackled fast, assures Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that in a first-of-its-kind effort, the entire police and banking systems will respond to cyber crimes at lightning speed. This means the moment a cyber crime is reported, the entire system will be activated, involving the jurisdictional police and network of banks. “The uniqueness of this effort is that police will receive complaints electronically and respond to complainants by way of SMSes, WhatsApp messages and so on,’’ he said.

Until now, cyber crimes were investigated by cyber cops, which sometimes took weeks and even months. In many cases, cyber criminals managed to erase tell-tale evidence long before the cyber police cracked down. Bommai was briefing reporters after a meeting with top police officers and chairmen of banks.

Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka police and CID cyber sleuths on Thursday held meetings with the chairmen and managing directors of important banks, presided over by Bommai, where DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and DGP-CID P S Sandhu were present.

“Take for example, the amounts deposited in certain accounts of farmers by the Union government. In some cases, complaints were received that the beneficiaries had lost these amounts moments after they were deposited. Henceforth, the response to complaints will be instant,” Bommai said. He said that in many cases, police had received complaints that pensioners, too, had fallen victim to cyber fraud.

“In many cases, the amounts are a mere Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, and many don’t take the trouble of giving a formal complaint. Now they can use this new system and report it, and enforcement authorities will swing into action within minutes,” he said.