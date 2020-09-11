STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cyber crimes will be tackled fast, assures Bommai

The moment a crime is reported, entire system gets activated, involving cops, banks

Published: 11th September 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that in a first-of-its-kind effort, the entire police and banking systems will respond to cyber crimes at lightning speed. This means the moment a cyber crime is reported, the entire system will be activated, involving the jurisdictional police and network of banks. “The uniqueness of this effort is that police will receive complaints electronically and respond to complainants by way of SMSes, WhatsApp messages and so on,’’ he said. 

Until now, cyber crimes were investigated by cyber cops, which sometimes took weeks and even months. In many cases, cyber criminals managed to erase tell-tale evidence long before the cyber police cracked down. Bommai was briefing reporters after a meeting with top police officers and chairmen of banks.

Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka police and CID cyber sleuths on Thursday held meetings with the chairmen and managing directors of important banks, presided over by Bommai, where DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and DGP-CID P S Sandhu were present. 

“Take for example, the amounts deposited in certain accounts of farmers by the Union government. In some cases, complaints were received that the beneficiaries had lost these amounts moments after they were deposited. Henceforth, the response to complaints will be instant,” Bommai said. He said that in many cases, police had received complaints that pensioners, too, had fallen victim to cyber fraud.

“In many cases, the amounts are a mere Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, and many don’t take the trouble of giving a formal complaint. Now they can use this new system and report it, and enforcement authorities will swing into action within minutes,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Cyber crimes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp