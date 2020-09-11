STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Districts need to coordinate and tackle on Covid-related issues: Yediyurappa

Booth-level task forces in districts have been asked to identify vulnerable localities even as the Mysuru DC was instructed to amplify tests because of tourist footfall during the Dasara celebrations.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address the issue of Covid test samples piling up in some districts and reports of government hospitals running out of oxygen supply, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an inter-district coordination effort. 

The Chief Minister, on Thursday held a video conference meeting of district commissioners (DC) to review the Covid situation and flood relief measures, where he asked DCs to help each other out with Covid management measures, if there is a shortage. He also laid emphasis on refocusing on primary contact tracing — a front that the State has been slipping in.

“If there is a shortage of laboratories, samples should be sent to neighbouring districts and if there is an issue of oxygen, cylinders should be borrowed from districts that have ample storage,” Yediyurappa told the DCs, urging for an inter-district coordinated effort to address issues of equipment shortage. 

Booth-level task forces in districts have been asked to identify vulnerable localities even as the Mysuru DC was instructed to amplify tests because of tourist footfall during the Dasara celebrations. “Counselling for PG medical college students has been completed and more than 900 qualified doctors will be deployed to districts in a day or two,” the CM added. 

Reviewing the flood situation during the meeting, Yediyurappa said that a request seeking immediate assistance has already been submitted to the Central team. “DCs have been asked to reach out to the government for immediate works that need to be undertaken. Rs 20-30 crores are available in DCs PD accounts for immediate works. Crop loss compensation to farmers should be the priority,” he said.

