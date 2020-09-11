STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ED attaches Anand Balakrishna Appugol’s properties, bank deposits

The ED investigation is based on the FIR filed by Khadebazaar PS, Belagavi on September 1, 2017, against Anand and 15 others.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bala Chauhan And Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 31 immovable assets and bank deposits in 32 bank accounts, amounting to Rs 31.35 crore, held in the names of Anand Balakrishna Appugol, former chairman, Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Co-operative Society (KRCS), and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a fraud case, said ED sources.

The agency said the attached immovable properties are in the form of agricultural land, commercial complexes, a house, held in the names of Anand, his wife Prema, Shivmurthy Chivgol, Sanjay Patil and Mahantesh Angadi, all residents of Belagavi. The ED investigation is based on the FIR filed by Khadebazaar PS, Belagavi on September 1, 2017, against Anand and 15 others.

“The accused had embezzled more than Rs 232.69 crore, which was collected from more than 1,300 members of the Society through fixed deposits, by promising them a high rate of interest ranging from 12 to 16 per cent annually,” said the officer. “The accused did not return the money to depositors in time,” the source added. Anand and his secretary were arrested and lodged in judicial custody at the Central Jail, Belagavi.

Sources said Appugol bought more than 100 properties, most of them posh houses across the country. Although attempts were made by his associates to sell these properties after Appugol was jailed, police prevented it. Ever since Appugol shut down his offices and branches in 2017 and absconded, thousands of the society’s customers are waiting with fingers crossed to get their deposits back.

Whether they do, with the ED attaching the society’s assets and accounts, remains to be seen. Recently, CID officials submitted a chargesheet to court in connection with the case registered against Appugol’s society. CID officials investigating the fraud had arrested many people over the years and filed a 2063-page chargesheet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PMLA ED
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp