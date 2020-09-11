STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to continue with plasma therapy

Experts will write to ICMR for clarity on study

Published: 11th September 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal corporation workers cremate the body of a Covid victim at a crematorium in Belagavi | aSHISHKRISHNA H P

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s health experts have stated that they will continue with convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) as it has been found effective in the state despite the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study suggesting to the contrary. The ICMR randomised trial, called PLACID, to assess CPT for Covid, has shown that it does not benefit either in reducing mortality or arresting the progression of the disease.

Dr U S Vishal Rao, who started the plasma trials and the State plasma bank, said, “About 60% of the patients have recovered with  CPT in the state. We have administered plasma to about 400 people. The remaining 40% hadn’t recovered as they were critically ill. However, with the success of the plasma therapy here, we will continue CP therapy in the state.” He said the study has several weaknesses and that they will be writing to ICMR seeking clarification and guidance.

“In the PLACID trial, less than 54% of patients had negative PCR by day 7. This means that patients have been infused with plasma on a median of 14 days, which is conceptually late. Hence, it necessitates the clarification for the median day of infusion of CP since the onset of symptoms.” He said, “In the ICMR study, 67.9% of the CPT group are PCR negative by day 7 when compared to 54.6% of non-CPT group. This perhaps can be considered as a beneficial effect of CPT which helps in decreasing community transmission.”  He added, “Further details of NAb (neutralising antibody) titres and IgG (immunoglobulin) in the infused CP need to be clarified.

The optimum titres play a pivotal role for the success of CPT; in the study they have only mentioned that the titres were detectable but the percentage of high, moderate and low titres has not been mentioned. Hence, the need of the hour is to conduct further randomised controlled trials with larger sample sizes and homogeneity of data and standardised diagnostic tools are required to evaluate the real efficacy of CPT in greater detail.” Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head Scientific Board and Chairman- Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital and Member of State Critical Care Support Team, said, “The study still needs a peer review to be done. In terms of overall care of CP , it is more on a case-to-case basis than a standard treatment.

Another interpretation is that usually we need larger trials to be done to come to a conclusion.” Dr Giridhar R Babu, Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India and member of the Karnataka expert committee of Ccovid task force, however, said that there is no conclusive evidence if the CP helps. “ICMR study covers multiple aspects and it is good. Till now there are no studies from Karnataka which can question the evidence.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 plasma therapy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp